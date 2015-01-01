|
Citation
Lettiere-Viana A, Baraldi NG, Carlos DM, Fumincelli L, Costa LCR, Castro PC. Texto Contexto Enferm. 2021; 30: e20200443.
Vernacular Title
Estrategias para hacer frente a la violencia contra niños, adolescentes y mujeres en el contexto del aislamiento social debido al CoViD-19: revisión de alcance
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Graduate Program in Nursing at the Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: to map the recommendations of the coping strategies for violence against children, adolescents and women in the context of social isolation due to Covid-19.
Keywords
Child maltreatment; Coronavirus infections; Domestic violence; Exposure to violence; Intimate partner violence; Review; Social isolation