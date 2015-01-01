Abstract

OBJECTIVE: to map the recommendations of the coping strategies for violence against children, adolescents and women in the context of social isolation due to Covid-19.



METHOD: a scoping review according to the Joanna Briggs Institute, through a research strategy carried out in the gray literature by the CAPES Portal and in the following databases: SCIELO, LILACS, PubMed, CINAHL, Web of Science, and Institutional Repository for Information Exchange of the Pan American Health Organization. The analysis of the identified material was carried out by three independent reviewers. The extracted data were analyzed and synthesized in narrative form.



RESULTS: of the 526 studies found, 59 were kept for review and their content was summarized in six categories: 1) prevention; 2) identification and intervention; 3) continued care; 4) care for the safety and mental health of the professionals; 5) intersectoriality/interdisciplinarity; and 6) special care for vulnerable populations.



CONCLUSION: the services must guarantee continuous, intersectoral and safe care, especially in the context of mental health, as well as community awareness must be promoted. Health professionals must be sensitive and alert to signs of violence, intervening immediately and connected to the safety network.

