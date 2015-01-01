Abstract

Suicide is a major public health problem. The contribution of common genetic variants for major depressive disorder (MDD) independent of personal and parental history of MDD has not been established. Polygenic risk score (using PRS-CS) for MDD was calculated for US Army soldiers of European ancestry. Associations between polygenic risk for MDD and lifetime suicide attempt (SA) were tested in models that also included parental or personal history of MDD. Models were adjusted for age, sex, tranche (where applicable), and 10 principal components reflecting ancestry. In the first cohort, 417 (6.3%) of 6,573 soldiers reported a lifetime history of SA. In a multivariable model that included personal [OR = 3.83, 95% CI:3.09-4.75] and parental history of MDD [OR = 1.43, 95% CI:1.13-1.82 for one parent and OR = 1.64, 95% CI:1.20-2.26 for both parents), MDD PRS was significantly associated with SA (OR = 1.22 [95% CI:1.10-1.36]). In the second cohort, 204 (4.2%) of 4,900 soldiers reported a lifetime history of SA. In a multivariable model that included personal [OR = 3.82, 95% CI:2.77-5.26] and parental history of MDD [OR = 1.42, 95% CI:0.996-2.03 for one parent and OR = 2.21, 95% CI:1.33-3.69 for both parents) MDD PRS continued to be associated (at p = .0601) with SA (OR = 1.15 [95% CI:0.994-1.33]). A soldier's PRS for MDD conveys information about likelihood of a lifetime SA beyond that conveyed by two predictors readily obtainable by interview: personal or parental history of MDD.



RESULTS remain to be extended to prospective prediction of incident SA. These findings portend a role for PRS in risk stratification for suicide attempts.

Language: en