Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The coronavirus lockdown in 2020 resulted in a worldwide suspension of professional sports. The first major professional football [soccer] league to restart after the lockdown was the German Bundesliga. This study investigates whether the injury incidence increased after the restart of the season with only 9 days of regular preparation time and without any friendly matches in comparison to three control periods.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: In a prospective cohort study, injury analysis (at least 1 day of absence from official football matches or training sessions) of the German Bundesliga registry was standardised according to Hägglund et al. (Br J Sports Med 39:340-346, 2005) and Fuller et al. (Clin J Sports Med 16:97-106, 2006) for data collection and to previous publications for the validated use of media sources for injury registration. The study period after the lockdown in May and June of the 2019-2020 season was compared to three control periods: the period directly before the lockdown, the beginning of the 2019-2020 season and the 2018-2019 season final.



RESULTS: The nine match days after the restart of the 2019-2020 season showed an overall injury incidence of 4.9 per 1000 h football. This rate was significantly lower than that of the previous season final (9 last match days, overall injury incidence: 6.9 per 1000 h football; p < 0.001) and not increased compared to the rates after the summer break (9 match days; incidence: 5.5/1000 h, p > 0.05) or the winter break (8 match days; incidence: 5.6/1000 h, p > 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The period after the unexpected break in the 2019-2020 season due to the coronavirus lockdown and the rapid return to competition showed no increase in the injury rate compared to the pre-lockdown period and a lower injury rate than in the previous season final. The unintentional mid-season rest with its potential for physical recovery and individual fitness training seems to have had a positive effect on injury occurrence.

