Abstract

Paranoia and suicidality seem to be common traits expressing in the general population to varying degrees. This study aims to explore the association between both and to identify determinants of comorbidity. We interviewed a representative sample of the population in Andalusia (n = 4507) and assessed paranoia and suicidality utilizing the Spanish Green's Paranoid Thoughts Scale (S-GPTS) and the suicidality section of the MINI Neuropsychiatric Interview, respectively. We gathered data on socio-demographics, personality, substance abuse, social support, and environmental distress. We found that paranoia and suicidality were rather common with 6.4% (95% CI: 5.7-7.12) of the sample admitting to some (vs. none) level of suicidality. We also found a robust association between paranoia and suicidality, independent of age and sex (F:298.2; p =.0001; Eta(2):.065); 0.5% (95% CI: 0.32-0.76) of the sample (n = 21) presented combinedly high levels of paranoia and some suicidality risk and were considered as having paranoia-suicidality comorbidity (PSC). We identified factors associating with PSC, including poor social support, childhood maltreatment, threatening life-events and increasing personality disorder, and nicotine dependence scores. Paranoia and suicidality are common traits in the general population and their comorbidity seems to associate with low social support, environmental adversity and disordered personality. Suicidality and paranoia are common traits present dimensionally in a representative nonclinical sample. Paranoia strongly and independently associates with suicidality risk in a large population-based study. Paranoia and suicidality comorbidity may be commonly determined by poor social support, disordered personality, previous childhood maltreatment, and exposure to threatening life-events.

Language: en