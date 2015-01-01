Abstract

The identification of SARS-CoV-2 has led to severe worldwide public health challenges(1). The pandemic has greatly increased the demand for hand disinfectants, especially for alcohol-based hand sanitizers (ABHS)(2).



Recent studies have revealed that ABHS inactivate SARS-CoV-2; thus, their use has been recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)(3). However, the development of different types of hand sanitizer and the growing demand for these products have raised safety concerns. To facilitate their use, ABHS are often provided in dispensers with a pedal at a convenient height that can be reached by most adults, usually at 100 cm above the floor. We report two children who presented with ocular surface injury following the inappropriate use of these ABHS hand dispensers.



In the first case, ABHS was used by a 3-year-old girl before entering a park. The girl stepped on an ABHS dispenser pedal to sanitize her hands and the ABHS jet sprayed into her right eye, causing immediate ocular pain and burning. Her eyes were washed immediately with running water. Two hours later, the patient was admitted to an ophthalmologic emergency room, where copious irrigation was performed, and antibiotic eye drops were prescribed. The following day, an ophthalmological examination showed a visual acuity of 20/40 in the right eye and severe diffuse conjunctival hyperemia with an 80% cornea epithelial defect...

Language: en