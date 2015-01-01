SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cameron C, Khalifa N, Bickle A, Safdar H, Hassan T. BJPsych Int. 2021; 18(2): 42-46.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bji.2020.56

PMID

34287397

Abstract

The unique challenges of the correctional healthcare environment are well-documented. Access to community-equivalent care, voluntary informed consent of offenders with mental disorder, violence risk, suicide risk, medication misuse, and clinical seclusion, confinement and segregation are just a few of the challenges faced by correctional psychiatric services. This paper shares experiences for dealing with the ongoing challenges for psychiatrists working in the field. It provides an overview of the current state of mental healthcare in the federal correctional system in Canada, the legislative framework and initiatives aimed at addressing the healthcare needs of federal inmates.


Language: en

Keywords

Canada; mental health; psychiatry; prison; Corrections

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print