|
Citation
|
Rai Y, Gurung D, Gautam K. BJPsych Int. 2021; 18(2): E5.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34287402
|
Abstract
|
This paper describes the current state of mental health services in Nepal and reflects on the significant changes over the past decade. The main challenges to overcome are proper implementation of community-based services, the high suicide rate, stigma of mental illness, financial constraints, lack of mental health legislation and proper utilisation of human resources.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; Nepal; psychiatry; low- and middle-income countries; mental health services