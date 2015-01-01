SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rai Y, Gurung D, Gautam K. BJPsych Int. 2021; 18(2): E5.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Psychiatrists)

DOI

10.1192/bji.2020.58

PMID

34287402

Abstract

This paper describes the current state of mental health services in Nepal and reflects on the significant changes over the past decade. The main challenges to overcome are proper implementation of community-based services, the high suicide rate, stigma of mental illness, financial constraints, lack of mental health legislation and proper utilisation of human resources.


Language: en

Keywords

mental health; Nepal; psychiatry; low- and middle-income countries; mental health services

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print