Abstract

Somaliland is experiencing an explosion of mental health problems that has received little coverage. The country has experienced devastating civil wars that have resulted in widespread trauma, and the lack of necessary mental health infrastructure is an obstacle to allowing the population to heal and recover. War trauma, poverty, unemployment and widespread substance misuse (khat) have all negatively affected the mental health of its citizens. This report provides an overview of a rapid needs assessment carried out across Somaliland that examined current service provision, gaps in services, and interviews with mental health professionals and caregivers.

