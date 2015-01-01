Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aims at exploring the dynamics of health-care provision during recent unplanned public mass gatherings in Beirut, and how the health-care system adapts to mass movements in protests.



METHODS: A qualitative study was conducted using semi-structured interviews with 12 health-care providers who volunteered at medical tents set during protests in Beirut, Lebanon. Responses were transcribed and coded.



RESULTS: Three themes were noted: preparedness and logistics, encountered cases, and participants' proposed recommendations. In terms of preparedness and logistics, participants lacked knowledge of field medicine protocols and an organizational structure. They faced difficulties in securing equipment and advertising their services. Most encountered cases were physical injuries rather than mental health problems. The participants proposed both short-term recommendations, including advice on how to boost care provided, and long-term recommendations on structuring the health-care system to be better prepared.



CONCLUSIONS: On-site health-care provision during unplanned mass gatherings is a vital need. We recommend forming a task force of health-care workers from various fields led by the Ministry of Public Health in every respective country to plan protocols, train personnel, and secure resources beforehand.

