|
Citation
|
Seddighi H, Yousefzadeh S, López López M, Sajjadi H, Vameghi M, Rafiey H, Khankeh H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: School textbooks have a significant role in transferring knowledge to the students and changing their behavior. This work aims to analyze school textbooks to find the representation of natural hazards in Iran, which is vital for supporting children in disaster situations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
children; Iran; climate change; disasters; curriculum; policy analysis; textbooks