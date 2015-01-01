SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Seddighi H, Yousefzadeh S, López López M, Sajjadi H, Vameghi M, Rafiey H, Khankeh H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2021.161

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: School textbooks have a significant role in transferring knowledge to the students and changing their behavior. This work aims to analyze school textbooks to find the representation of natural hazards in Iran, which is vital for supporting children in disaster situations.

METHODS: In this study, a qualitative content analysis was used. Data were analyzed qualitatively by using MAXQDA 2018 software. For the 2019-2020 school year, 300 Iranian school textbooks in Persian language were collected.

RESULTS: Findings of this work show that students receive information about disaster risk reduction (DRR) education through the primary and secondary grade levels in all 12 grades. The educational content covers various types of natural hazards, including geophysical, hydrological, climatological, meteorological, and biological disasters. In addition, the textbooks contain discussions about local hazards, causes and effects of disasters, and the disaster management cycle.

CONCLUSIONS: The coverage of DRR and the relevant contents in school textbooks reveals that the discourse of natural hazards is important for Iranian authorities, especially in the education system. This study helps decision-makers and practitioners design more effective interventions to prepare children for disasters.


children; Iran; climate change; disasters; curriculum; policy analysis; textbooks

