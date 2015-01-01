SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Awoniyi O, Hart A, Argote-Aramendiz K, Voskanyan A, Sarin R, Molloy MS, Ciottone GR. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2021.166

unavailable

OBJECTIVES: Road traffic collisions (RTC) result in a significant number of preventable deaths worldwide. In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly launched, "The Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011-2020)" with the stated goal to "reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2020." This study aims to analyze trends in RTC numbers and subsequent deaths with respect to road safety laws in Nigeria and to suggest suitable interventions.

METHODS: Annual reports for the period 2007-2017 were obtained from the Federal Road Safety Corps of Nigeria. These reports were analyzed for trends in RTC, including reported causes, fatalities, injuries, and casualties.

RESULTS: Overall total injuries, casualties, and fatalities increased by 74.7%, 61.2%, and 9.6%, respectively. Analysis showed that the 3 main causes of RTC were speed violation, loss of control, and dangerous driving.

CONCLUSIONS: Although current trends do not suggest that Nigeria will accomplish its initial goal of decreasing fatalities by 50% by 2020, there has been a reduction in the number of crashes resulting from dangerous driving. Further interventions such as implementing automated speed monitoring, collaboration, and data sharing between federal and regional agencies, and improving the state of road networks should be implemented to decrease fatalities further.


Nigeria; EMS; accident injury; motor vehicle accident; traffic collision

