Citation
Awoniyi O, Hart A, Argote-Aramendiz K, Voskanyan A, Sarin R, Molloy MS, Ciottone GR. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Road traffic collisions (RTC) result in a significant number of preventable deaths worldwide. In 2010, the United Nations General Assembly launched, "The Decade of Action for Road Safety (2011-2020)" with the stated goal to "reduce road traffic deaths and injuries by 50% by 2020." This study aims to analyze trends in RTC numbers and subsequent deaths with respect to road safety laws in Nigeria and to suggest suitable interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
Nigeria; EMS; accident injury; motor vehicle accident; traffic collision