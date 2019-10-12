|
Yoshida I, Ozaki A, Morita T, Tsubokura M, Kami M. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
OBJECTIVE: Typhoon Hagibis struck Japan on October 12, 2019. This study documents and characterizes deaths caused by Hagibis and helps identify strategies to reduce mortality in future disasters.
vulnerable populations; aged 80 and over; elderly aged; floods; temporary shelter