Yoshida I, Ozaki A, Morita T, Tsubokura M, Kami M. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2021.163

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Typhoon Hagibis struck Japan on October 12, 2019. This study documents and characterizes deaths caused by Hagibis and helps identify strategies to reduce mortality in future disasters.

METHODS: Japanese residents, who were killed by Typhoon Hagibis, as reported by Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, were considered for the study. Details were collected from mainstream Japanese media, and flooding data from hazard maps published by local municipalities.

RESULTS: Out of the 99 total fatalities, 65 (73.0%) were aged 65 years or above. Among those who drowned indoors (20), 18 (90.0%) lived in high-risk areas of flooding, and their bodies were found on the first floor of their residences. A total of 10 (55.6%) out of the 18 fatalities lived in homes with 2 or more floors, indicating that they could have moved upstairs to avoid the floodwater. However, 6 (33.3%) could not do so due to existing health issues.

CONCLUSIONS: Relatively elderly people, particularly those in areas at high risk of flooding, were most affected. Seeking higher ground is a standard safety measure in times of flooding, but this may not be possible for everyone depending on their health status, structure of their residence, and the depth of floodwaters.


Language: en

Keywords

vulnerable populations; aged 80 and over; elderly aged; floods; temporary shelter

