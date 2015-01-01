|
Citation
Fattaheian-Dehkordi S, Hojjatifard R, Saeedi M, Khanavi M. Evid. Based Complement. Alternat. Med. 2021; 2021: 5587938.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Hindawi Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34285703
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a long-life metabolic disorder, characterized by high blood glucose levels. The hyperglycemic condition generally leads to irreversible nerve injury and vascular damage. Among different types of diabetes, type 2 is more common and has spread all over the world. Although various therapeutic approaches have been developed to control type 2 DM, regulating blood glucose levels has still remained a controversial challenge for patients. Also, most prescription drugs cause different side effects, such as gastrointestinal disorders. Thus, developing novel and efficient antidiabetic agents possessing fewer adverse effects is in high demand.
Language: en