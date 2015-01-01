Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Diabetes mellitus (DM) is a long-life metabolic disorder, characterized by high blood glucose levels. The hyperglycemic condition generally leads to irreversible nerve injury and vascular damage. Among different types of diabetes, type 2 is more common and has spread all over the world. Although various therapeutic approaches have been developed to control type 2 DM, regulating blood glucose levels has still remained a controversial challenge for patients. Also, most prescription drugs cause different side effects, such as gastrointestinal disorders. Thus, developing novel and efficient antidiabetic agents possessing fewer adverse effects is in high demand.



METHOD: The literature was comprehensively surveyed via search engines such as Google Scholar, PubMed, and Scopus using appropriate keywords.



RESULTS: Medicinal plants, both extracts and isolated active components, have played a significant role in controlling the blood glucose levels. Good-to-excellent results documented in the literature have made them a precious origin for developing and designing drugs and supplements against DM. Centaurea spp. have been traditionally used for controlling high blood glucose levels. Also, the antidiabetic properties of different species of Centaurea have been confirmed in recent studies through in vitro assays as well as in vivo experiments.



CONCLUSION: Potent results encouraged us to review their efficacy to open a new horizon for development of herbal antidiabetic agents.

