Semmens EO, Leary CS, West MR, Noonan CW, Navarro KM, Domitrovich JW. J. Expo. Sci. Environ. Epidemiol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Every year thousands of wildland firefighters (WFFs) work to suppress wildfires to protect public safety, health, and property. Although much effort has been put toward mitigating air pollutant exposures for the public and WFFs, the current burden in this worker population is unclear as are the most effective exposure reduction strategies.
Prevention; Carbon monoxide; Occupational; Wildland firefighter