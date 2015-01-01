|
Wojciechowski T. J. Forensic Sci. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, American Society for Testing and Materials, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
Although the past research has indicated that features of borderline personality disorder (BPD) increase the risk for violence, much less research has examined the mediators of this relationship. This study examined the mediating roles that impulsivity and emotion dysregulation may play in explaining the relationship between BPD and violence. The Pathways to Desistance data were used in analyses. Generalized structural equation modeling was used to estimate the direct effect of BPD features on violent offending risk and to examine the mediating roles of emotion dysregulation and impulsivity.
impulsivity; emotion dysregulation; borderline personality disorder; juvenile offenders; violent offending