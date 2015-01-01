Abstract

Although the past research has indicated that features of borderline personality disorder (BPD) increase the risk for violence, much less research has examined the mediators of this relationship. This study examined the mediating roles that impulsivity and emotion dysregulation may play in explaining the relationship between BPD and violence. The Pathways to Desistance data were used in analyses. Generalized structural equation modeling was used to estimate the direct effect of BPD features on violent offending risk and to examine the mediating roles of emotion dysregulation and impulsivity.



RESULTS indicated that the direct effect of BPD symptoms on violence was mediated to non-significance by key constructs, and the magnitude of the effect was reduced by around 40%. The total indirect effect was significant, and the mediation was attributed mainly to impulsivity. This indicates the importance of structuring treatment programming for BPD patients around impulsivity for reducing violence. Programming focused on improving impulsivity among individuals suffering from BPD may aid in reducing violent offending among this population, particularly those prior histories of involvement with the criminal justice system.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

