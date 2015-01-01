SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wong DWY, Kwok AWL, Wong YC. J. Occup. Health 2021; 63(1): e12255.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Japan Society for Occupational Health)

DOI

10.1002/1348-9585.12255

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Cases of injury on duty (IOD) are common in Hong Kong, but literature on this group of patients is limited. This study aims to describe local IOD cases' epidemiological characteristics and identify factors affecting return to work (RTW) outcomes.

METHODS: This is a retrospective epidemiological study of IOD patients in the orthopedic and traumatology center of Yan Chai Hospital in 2016, using the hospital's electronic clinical record analysis and reporting system; 323 out of the 10 730 patients (M:F = 206:117; mean age 46.9 ± 11.3) were included. Data on demographics, the injury episode, administrative procedures, treatment and rehabilitation were collected. Outcomes were measured by "RTW" and "time to RTW from injury." RESULTS: Around 80% of patients had a successful RTW and the mean time to RTW was 10.6 ± 9.0 months. Patients who were female, divorced or widowed and living alone in a public rental flat were less likely to RTW. Psychiatric consultations (OR 13.70, P < .001), legal disputes (OR 8.20, P < .001) and more than 5 months of waiting time for physiotherapy (OR 3.89, P = .002) were the strongest among the numerous risk factors for non-RTW. An increase in one visit to the general outpatient clinic and the presence of legal disputes had lengthened the time to RTW by 4.8 days (P < .001) and 18.0 months (P < .001), respectively.

CONCLUSIONS: Several demographic, psychosocial and administrative factors were negatively associated with RTW in the local population. Recommendations were made for healthcare providers and policymakers accordingly.


Language: en

Keywords

epidemiology; risk factors; occupational health; return to work; health policy; injury on duty; orthopedics and traumatology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print