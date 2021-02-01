Abstract

PURPOSE: To assess the frequency and nature of occult injury screening in infants with subconjunctival hemorrhages (SCH), the incidence of occult injuries in these children, and the factors that may have influenced the decision to screen for additional injury.



METHODS: Infants aged 14 days to 6 months with SCH who presented to two tertiary pediatric centers were identified from a local database (N = 84). A retrospective chart review collected demographics, examination findings, and imaging results. Infants were further stratified into two groups depending on the presence of additional mucocutaneous injuries. The groups were compared with two-sample t testing.



RESULTS: Skeletal surveys were completed in 31% of patients overall, but the rate of screening was significantly higher among patients who presented with SCH and additional mucocutaneous injuries as opposed to SCH alone. However, the presence of additional mucocutaneous injuries was not associated with an increased risk for positive skeletal survey.



CONCLUSIONS: Rates of occult injury screening among infants with SCH were low and were significantly influenced by the presence of additional injuries. When screening was conducted, occult injuries were commonly identified. Future studies should assess the true prevalence of abuse in this population. [J Pediatr Ophthalmol Strabismus. 2021;58(4):213-217.].

