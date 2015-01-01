Abstract

Recent and increasing discussion of prescription price transparency highlights the importance of defining, measuring and communicating prescription drug value. To help advance these goals, the authors propose a taxonomy of population-level prescription drug use patterns. The taxonomy assigns prescription use to one of five categories according to likely population-level health impact. The categories include effective, potentially discretionary, potentially harmful, wasteful, and lifestyle. The authors hope the proposed taxonomy will inform discussion of prescription drug value by providing estimates of population impact, especially the balance of anticipated benefit and harm.

