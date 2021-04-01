|
Tatebe LC, Sanchez J, Pekarek S, Koo N, Mis J, Schlanser V, Bokhari F, Dennis AJ. J. Surg. Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: Firearm-related injury is a public health crisis and remains the 3rd most common cause of death from ages 1 15 years. By evaluating events surrounding such injuries, evidence-based intervention strategies efforts may be targeted to maximize impact. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A retrospective chart review was performed for firearm-related injuries in patients 15 years-old and under at an urban Pediatric Level 1 Trauma Center between January 2016 and December 2020. Age, gender, race/ethnicity, injury severity score (ISS), reported cause of injury, timing of injury around school and curfew, and mortality were evaluated. Medical Examiner data identified other deaths that occurred within the hospital's catchment area.
Language: en
Injury prevention; Curfews; Firearm-related injury; Safe storage; Violence intervention