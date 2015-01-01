|
Mesrati MA, Mahjoub Y, Boussaid M, Limem H, Abdejlil N, Chadly A, Aissaoui A. Med. Leg. J. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Medico-Legal Society, Publisher Royal Society of Medicine Press)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The common methods of suicide are hanging and poisoning. Suicidal electrocution using a homemade device is very rare. Victims usually possess knowledge of electrical circuits. Here, we report two cases of suicide by electrocution using a homemade device. CASE PRESENTATION: Case 1: A retired electrical technician was found unresponsive in his bedroom, with two bare copper wires; one encircling the index finger of the left hand, and the other placed in the mouth. The other ends of the wires were connected to a wall plug supplying 220 V current. Forensic autopsy and microscopic findings attributed death to suicidal electrocution.Case 2: A 51-year-old-man was found dead in the bathroom with bare copper wires encircling both wrists and connected to a wall plug carrying 220 V current. Death scene investigation, necropsy, histological tests and toxicological screening indicated suicide by electrocution.
Language: en
suicide; Electrocution; histological tests; necropsy