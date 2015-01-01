Abstract

Even a year ago, perhaps the majority of us in our wildest dreams would not have imagined the words of the Beatle's song, 'Eleanor Rigby', being applied to societies across the globe as one of the devastating results of a pandemic. In the wake of disease and death, there is also acute loneliness. However, loneliness has been a feature of cultures throughout time and is one facet of the human condition with or without pandemic. Never before in history have humans been able to be so connected with others during periods of isolation through the wonders of technology. Nevertheless, in spite of methods of technological connection, loneliness remains a serious twenty-first century problem for many people. A deep feeling of loneliness is so much more than the effects of being alone; at times, being in a crowded place can be the loneliest experience.



The psychosocial causes and effects of loneliness are manifold and rightly the concern of public health practitioners and researchers. We are delighted therefore in concentrating this special issue on the subject. In her guest editorial, Alison Iliff introduces readers to the contents of this issue. In this introductory editorial, however, I consider the issue of loneliness in relation to the mental health benefits of solitude...

Language: en