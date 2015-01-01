|
Citation
|
McManus S, Gunnell D, Cooper C, Bebbington PE, Howard LM, Brugha T, Jenkins R, Hassiotis A, Weich S, Appleby L. Psychol. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
We welcome Richard Liu's analysis of the 2007 Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey (APMS), which provides important insights, but question his claim to present the first epidemiological study of non-suicidal self-injury (termed self-harm or non-suicidal self-harm in the UK) (Liu, 2021). The survey is, in fact, the second in a series carried out in England in 2000 (Singleton, Bumpstead, O'Brien, Lee, & Meltzer, 2001), 2007 (McManus, Meltzer, Brugha, Bebbington, & Jenkins, 2009), and 2014 (McManus et al., 2016), recently summarised in a Lancet Psychiatry paper (McManus et al., 2019). In neither the title, the abstract, nor the introduction does Liu mention that the data he used were collected in 2007, 14 years ago. He therefore misses important changes in the epidemiology of self-harm that have occurred since then, including shifts in the prevalence, methods, and characteristics of those who engage in self-harm.
Language: en