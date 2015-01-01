|
Zhang H, Luo Y, Davis T, Zhang L. Psychophysiology 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Society for Psychophysiological Research, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
unavailable
The goal of the current study was to investigate the moderating effect of tonic respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA) in the relation between childhood maltreatment and depression symptoms among young adults. A total of 98 participants (70 women) aged 17-22 years completed questionnaires on childhood maltreatment and depressive symptoms. RSA data were obtained during a resting condition in the laboratory.
childhood maltreatment; depressive symptoms; respiratory sinus arrhythmia (RSA)