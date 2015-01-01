SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ribeiro DAT, Costa AB, Mariano PP, Baldissera VDA, Betioli SE, Carreira L. Rev. Gaucha Enferm. 2021; 42: e20200259.

(Copyright © 2021, Escola de Enfermagem da Universidade Federal do Rio Grande e do Sul)

10.1590/1983-1447.2021.20200259

unavailable

OBJECTIVE: To know the institutionalization process and the functional clinical condition of elderly people who suffered family violence, from the perspective of the elderly and professionals.

METHODS: Qualitative, which used oral history as a data collection technique. Held in a long-term institution for the elderly, using a semi-structured interview script. The participants were three nursing technicians, two nursing assistants, five caregivers for the elderly and eight elderly. Thematic analysis was performed with the aid of the MAXQDA® software.

RESULTS: Three categories were identified: The condition of vulnerability and the care needs of the elderly, indicating welcoming as an intervention; Suffering and denial of conditions of vulnerability; and Situations of family violence and the positive aspects of reception.

CONCLUSIONS: Long-term institutions are considered important spaces for comprehensive and humanized care, as well as essential for the protection of elderly victims of family violence.


Language: pt
