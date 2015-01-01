|
Citation
|
Chiu MYL, Ghoh C, Wong C, Wong KL. Transcult. Psychiatry 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, McGill University, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a public health issue that impacts a nation's resident and non-resident populations alike. Singapore has one of the largest non-resident (work permit holder) populations in the world, yet very little attention has been given to examining suicide in this population. The current study examined the case materials of all 303 non-resident completed suicides in Singapore in the period January 2011 to December 2014. Their basic profiles were compared with that of the 1,507 resident cases in the same period. A sample of 30 death notes written by non-residents were randomly selected and thematically analyzed to supplement the descriptive findings and discussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; Singapore; migration; expatriates; foreign workers; migrants; non-residents; suicide notes