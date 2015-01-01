|
Citation
Bezgin S, Uzun Akkaya K, Çelik H, Duyan Çamurdan A, Elbasan B. Turk Arch Pediatr 2021; 56(2): 159-163.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021)
DOI
PMID
34286327
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the effects of the use of baby walkers on trunk control and motor development in typically developing children. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Demonstrating standard developmental steps, 29 children (14 females, 15 males; mean age 10±1 month) who used a baby walker and 19 children (10 females, 9 males; mean age 10±1 month) who did not use a baby walker were included. Motor skills were assessed using the Alberta Infant Motor Scale and trunk control using Segmental Assessment of Trunk Control.
Language: en
Keywords
infant; Alberta Infant Motor Scale; baby walker; postural control