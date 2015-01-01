Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the effects of the use of baby walkers on trunk control and motor development in typically developing children. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Demonstrating standard developmental steps, 29 children (14 females, 15 males; mean age 10±1 month) who used a baby walker and 19 children (10 females, 9 males; mean age 10±1 month) who did not use a baby walker were included. Motor skills were assessed using the Alberta Infant Motor Scale and trunk control using Segmental Assessment of Trunk Control.



RESULTS: The motor development scores and trunk balance scores were found significantly lower in infants who used a baby walker compared with those not using a baby walker.



CONCLUSION: It was concluded that the use of baby walkers might adversely affect the motor development of infants and this may be due to impaired trunk control.

