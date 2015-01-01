|
Citation
|
Kiebler JM, Stewart AJ. Violence Against Women 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Using an intersectional framework, we assessed how gender stereotypes applied to women with different race and class identities who experienced gender-based mistreatment. Thematic content analysis of 238 responses to a woman in a vignette, who varied in terms of race and class, revealed three themes: action or inaction, living conditions, and education. Sexual assault drew significantly more comments about the woman's actions and inaction than sexual harassment, as did a middle-class versus a working-class woman. Conversely, living conditions surfaced more for the working-class woman. Finally, education came up most in sexual harassment accounts. Qualitative features of the responses are also discussed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
intersectionality; agency; gender-based mistreatment; stereotype attribution; victim blame