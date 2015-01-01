|
Citation
|
Demyanushko IV, Karpov IA, Mikheev PS, Mukhametova AA. IOP Conf. Ser. Mater. Sci. Eng. 2021; 1129(1): e012002.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Institute of Physics (IOP) Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The article discusses a technique for virtual modeling of the process of deformation and fracture of the structure of a crash cushion, which is used to protect the places of road works, which occurs when a car hits the device during a road accident. The peculiarity of the approach consists in taking into account and modeling the processes of fracture of special energy-absorbing elements used in devices for absorbing impact energy due to the directional destruction of these elements.
Language: en