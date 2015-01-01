|
Nguyen DVM, Vu AT, Polders E, Ross V, Brijs T, Wets G, Brijs K. Safety Sci. 2021; 142: e105371.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
Hanoi City is a typical motorcycle dominant city in Vietnam with a modal share of motorcycles of more than 80% and motorcycle riders involved in more than 70% of road fatalities. It is important to understand the major causes of motorcycle crash severity to suggest effective countermeasures. There have been studies elsewhere examining factors related to small-displacement motorcycle crash severity, but work in Vietnam is scarce. This study uses ordinal logistic regression to investigate contributory factors to the odds of severe crashes involving motorcycle riders. A distinction is made between crashes where motorcyclists are involved as the second party (i.e., as victims of the crash) on the one hand and as the first party (i.e., as the person responsible for causing the crash) on the other hand.
Crash severity; Motorcycle-dominant city; Ordinal logistic regression; Small-displacement motorcycle