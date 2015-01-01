Abstract

The Hyperloop is a new mode of transport consisting on a pod travelling along a low-pressure tube that relies on greatly reduced friction to significantly decrease energy consumption and associated emissions. This mode is still in early stages of development. On the other hand, safety is a serious concern in any kind of transport system and must be addressed from the very beginning in order to avoid redesigns and delays in development, as well as increasing costs. Within this framework, this article aims to set up the premises to implement safety into the Hyperloop development process, from the beginning and as a foundational criterion. We use a refined SWIFT method to identify the main hazards in the Hyperloop operations. We also propose a first list of measures to eliminate, reduce and control hazards, as well as measures to reduce damage in case of hazardous incidents. These measures are based on existing knowledge related to safety in other more developed and operating modes of transport, specifically commercial aviation and railways, as well as in a more innovative one: unmanned vessels. The paper takes the main lessons found in these three transport modes and articulates a first approach to risk analysis and safety management for the Hyperloop.

Language: en