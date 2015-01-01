Abstract

Background

Fatality data from the U.S. commercial fishing industry indicates workers in this industry suffer from comparatively high rates of work-related death, in relation to other U.S. industries. Falls overboard are the most frequent cause of death among Northeast lobster fishermen, who make up a large proportion of the commercial fishing industry in this region. PFDs can be an effective solution for preventing fatalities due to falls overboard and vessel sinkings. This study describes the implementation and impact of an intervention focused on increasing PFD use among lobster fishermen in MA and ME.



Methods

The intervention, entitled "Lifejackets for Lobstermen", utilized social marketing principles to make PFDs an appealing and accessible option for lobster fishermen. This included offering a variety of fishermen-approved PFDs, as well as making access to these PFDs easy and affordable by bringing them to ports and offering 50% discounts. The program was also promoted widely using slogans and pictures that connected PFD use to fishermens' values and interests. Intervention impact was measured using pre and post intervention surveys measuring changes in fishermens' readiness to wear PFDs and through intervention PFD sales.



Results

Survey data indicate a significant shift in readiness to wear PFDs in the ME and MA lobster fishing industry in both the treatment and control regions of the study. The largest shifts occurred among fishermen who had not considered wearing PFDs previously. However, during the study assessment period, 88% of intervention PFD sales came from fishermen in the treatment region.



Conclusions

The application of social marketing principles to increase the use of PFDs among lobster fishermen in MA and ME successfully increased fishermen's willingness to consider and purchase PFDs on fishing vessels.

