|
Citation
|
He C, McCabe B, Jia G. Safety Sci. 2021; 142: e105401.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
There are ubiquitous binary leader-member exchanges between construction workers and their supervisors. Leader-member exchange (LMX) has been regarded as an antecedent variable of work performance. However, few studies empirically examined the influence pathways of LMX on worker safety behavior, especially in the context of construction industry, thereby reducing its potential to improve construction safety. This study explored the relationship between LMX and construction worker safety behavior (CWSB), while the mediating roles of safety climate (SC) and psychological capital (PC) for the LMX-CWSB relationship and the mediating role of SC for the LMX-PC relationship were also tested. Data were collected from 536 construction workers in China through field survey. The hypothesized model was examined with the structural equation modeling (SEM) techniques.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Construction worker; Leader-member exchange; Psychological capital; Safety behavior; Safety climate; Structural equation modeling