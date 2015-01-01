|
Citation
|
Huang Z, Cao S, Fang Z, Ye R, Wang Z, Li X. Safety Sci. 2021; 142: e105403.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Controlled experiments involved more than 700 participants inside a metro train model were conducted to investigate effects of voice alarms on the evacuation process. The process was divided into 4 stages from the perspective of collective behavior: the recognition stage (from the emergency happens to the first person standing up), the response stage (from the first person standing up to the last person standing up), the transfer stage (from the last person standing up to the first person leaving the carriage), and the queue stage (from the first person leaving the carriage to the last person leaving the carriage).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Evacuation experiments; Information; Metro train; Pre-movement time; Voice alarm