Hudec J, Šarkan B, Cződörová R. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 55: 2-9.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.07.063

unavailable

The contribution examines the assessment of the technical condition of vehicles at periodical technical inspection stations in selected ten EU states in 2019 and the average age of the vehicle fleet in these states. It then compares the results of technical inspections with the average age of vehicles in selected EU states and looks for a connection between them.


assessment of technical condition of vehicles; non-roadworthiness of vehicles; periodical technical inspection station; road traffic safety; road transport; technical inspection; temporary roadworthiness

