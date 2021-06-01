SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Dubový D, Famfulík J, Richtář M. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 55: 126-132.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.06.014

unavailable

In this paper, an analysis of the reliability and availability of special vehicles has been performed. An analysis of operational data performed using the tools of mathematical theory of reliability has been realized. The analysis was performed for four specific types of firefighting vehicles, which are operated as part of preventive and immediate firefighting activities. The achieved level of operational reliability, maintainability and availability of heavy vehicles has been determined. Subsequently, a mutual comparison of the reliability of these types of vehicles was described.


confidence level; Firefighting Special vehicles; reliability; reliability tests; Weibull distribution

