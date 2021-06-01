Abstract

The advent of autonomous vehicles as a major player in the automotive market in the near future is highly expected because of its benefits in terms of safety features, comfort level, utilization of travel time, energy consumption, traffic throughput and accessibility. However, due to these benefits, number of trips and traveled miles on roads will expectedly increase. Therefore, formulating a traffic regulator policy like road pricing will be essential. Despite its benefits related to reducing congestion and revenue generating, general acceptance of road pricing is considered low. This paper analyzes acceptance of road pricing scheme and adoption of autonomous vehicles in Brazil, Jordan and Azerbaijan through an online survey comprised of a stated preference experiment, questions about various background characteristics and public attitudes and behaviours. Multinomial regression model is used to interpret the responses of participants. The results show that people's acceptance of road pricing and adoption of autonomous vehicles are affected by several individual and environmental factors. The level of road pricing acceptance and autonomous vehicle adoption varies among the investigated countries, but in general, road accidents, pollution, and educational level have the greatest impact on Jordanians, Brazilians and Azerbaijanis, respectively.

