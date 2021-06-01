SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lengyel H, Valoczi D, Torok A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 55: 307-312.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.06.035

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this paper, the authors investigated human drivers' road sign recognition capability to determine the minimum safety level demanded from artificial intelligence. Therefore, the authors build up a survey and tested drivers to determine the meaning of roadside signs. A small sample was required as a pilot project with 51 respondents. Most of them were male and young. As preliminary result authors have found that the roadside human recognition has been significantly influenced by the age, the year of obtaining the license, and the driver practice.


Language: en

Keywords

recognition; roadside sign; statistics; survey

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print