Abstract

In this paper, the authors investigated human drivers' road sign recognition capability to determine the minimum safety level demanded from artificial intelligence. Therefore, the authors build up a survey and tested drivers to determine the meaning of roadside signs. A small sample was required as a pilot project with 51 respondents. Most of them were male and young. As preliminary result authors have found that the roadside human recognition has been significantly influenced by the age, the year of obtaining the license, and the driver practice.

Language: en