Abstract

Urban transport is a problem that affects the whole of society. Cities are aware of the unsustainability of the current situation and are trying to address it. Therefore, measures have been introduced in recent years that should contribute to the sustainable development of urban transport. One of the alternative modes of transport, which is becoming more and more popular, is the bike-sharing system.The aim of this paper is to point out the results of analyzes of the functioning of the shared bicycle system in the city of Zilina (Slovakia). The bike-sharing system in this city has been operating since March 2019. The article also presents an analysis of the availability of individual participants. It should be noted that the bicycle sharing system is very popular among the user system and that it is used by more people. Therefore, the city should be equipped with a dense network of conveniently located bicycle sharing stations. The quality of the bike-sharing system should match the user's expectations. The paper presents the results of analyzes of factors influencing the use of the bicycle sharing system. The results obtained may be useful in carrying out activities that are more effective in using a bicycle sharing system as well as in increasing the level of satisfaction with the use of a bicycle sharing system.

