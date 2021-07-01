Abstract

Qatar is one of the most car-dependent countries in the Middle East, and fewer people use public transportation. The purpose of this study was to investigate the public bus ridership in the country during the period from 2012 to 2016. The relationship between the ridership and population, number of public bus lines, day of the week, and weather conditions were studied. The study revealed no clear relationship between the ridership and the population or the number of bus lines. In some cases, the ridership decreased with the increase of the population and number of lines and vice versa. The public bus ridership increased during the weekends compared to the weekdays. The results also indicated that the ridership greatly decreased during the hot weather of the summer season and increased during the winter season when the weather is pleasant in Qatar.

