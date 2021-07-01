Abstract

The driver, with his driving technique, can significantly influence the vehicle's consumption and thus also the production of emissions. The aim of the research is to find out how driving technology affects fuel consumption. The comparison of the impact of the driving technique will be performed on the basis of driving tests performed on a selected section of the road for different driving techniques. The main part of the research is a practical measurement on the basis of which we were able to evaluate individual driving styles and evaluate their impact on fuel consumption and vehicle operation. The data obtained are fully applicable to common practice. Measurement-based conclusions and recommendations can provide useful information to any driver. As the practical part of the research was carried out on a personal vehicle, the final recommendations and observations are also intended for this group. Due to driving technology, the driver is able to influence more data than just the vehicle's consumption.

Language: en