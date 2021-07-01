Abstract

The braking system is a vital component for high-speed vehicles. A better braking system will improve safety while driving. In general, the braking system used a friction principle. The friction appears between the disk pad and disk rotor. The friction on the disk pad and disk will cause damage on the surface of the braking components. The use of a friction-based braking system requires regular maintenance. The treatment is used to maintain the performance of brake components. In general, the brakes wear on the rapid braking process. The friction will affect heat generation, heat generated will be released to the environment. But, in a rapid braking process, the heat dissipation capability will decrease. The overheating disk will increase the risk of disk damage. The damage is caused by the braking behavior and the selection of materials used as brake components. Material changes will help improve braking performance. A good braking performance can be found when it is capable of high heat dissipation and wear resistance. A better material selection will change heat dissipation capability and has high wear resistance is very necessary. Besides the materials, the design of the brake components is also important. The use of a ventilated brake design with an additional heat pipe can reduce temperatures by up to 10% compared to conventional ventilated disks. This article will present a study about how to make the best design by providing a study about component properties characteristics.

Language: en