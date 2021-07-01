Abstract

The article discusses the issue of improving the safety of dangerous goods transportation in railway tank wagons by means of the improved anti-climbing device designs. It was determined that in a collision of wagons, there is a high probability of damage of the integrity of the tank body by protruding structural elements of an adjacent wagon, in particular, a buffer. Analyses of structures of a protective device of a tank wagon bottom part in the case of such situations was carried out. Anti-climbing device designs and protective shields used in operation are described. Based on the analysis of designs and the requirements of standards, the design of an anti-climbing device has been developed. The material of a structure was selected based on the requirement to avoid plastic deformation under the loading force of 150 kN acting downwards. There are presented the results of the analysis of the stress-strain state of the developed structure of the anti-climbing device, which showed that the structure meets the requirements of RID T25 regulation as well as requirements of a producer railway vehicles.

Language: en