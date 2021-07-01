Abstract

Speed, efficiency, and reliability are the key characteristics of virtually any process or system in today's world, so they cannot be missing even in the protection of the highest value - human life. These assumptions should not be missing even in cases of the intervention of fire brigades when it is necessary to protect not just human life but also their property. The current situation in the management of technical equipment at fire stations is not the most effective option that today's technologies offer. The current trend in technology is the integration of systems and the creation of a so-called smart solution. The use of RFID technology in conjunction with current systems for the operation of a fire station would allow working at a higher level of the already mentioned assumptions. A simple inventory using this wireless technology would allow a clear overview of the situation and available resources at a fire station. The design of such a system would be very complex and extensive. The following text contains the results of testing of selected passive RFID tags and a summary of information that can serve as a basis for further research.

