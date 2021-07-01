Abstract

This paper describes the development of a Data Acquisition Unit (DAU). The device is primarily designed for light aircraft; however, it allows data collection from road vehicles (equipped with Bluetooth module to measure the engine and vehicle data from onboard diagnostics interface). The primary purpose of DAU is the Internet of Things (IoT) based tracking of aircraft operated by the Air Training and Educational Centre (LVVC) of the University of Žilina. If some flight parameters exceed the given limitations, the data file is marked as a non-compliance flight record. LVVC utilises this to get the information if unauthorised manoeuvres with the aeroplane were performed. The device is also used as a real-time tracker and anti-collision system. Several test flights were performed to proof of concept. The acquired data will also be used for analysing localisation algorithms at the Department of control and information systems of the University of Žilina and is the predecessor of the proposed APVV project.

Language: en