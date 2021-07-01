Abstract

With the growing interest in small passenger cars without an internal combustion engine, with the electric motor, new requirements for driving characteristics and appearance are also emerging. In this paper, we will try to design a universal steering structure for a two-wheeled vehicle by arranging the wheels in parallel inside the vehicle construction. The paper describes a current and position loop with PI and PD regulators suitable for a two-wheeled vehicle. By simplifying the steering, a structure for a single-wheeled vehicle can be achieved. Finally, the results and recommendations of the adjustment for further work with the proposed structure are evaluated.

