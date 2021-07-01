Abstract

This article deals with the issue of detecting and measuring the concentration of dangerous substances in the road tunnel during an accident, in order to minimize the risk to the firefighter during the intervention. The article also includes the design and construction of a mobile sensor system together with the processing of data and a suitable presentation of measured data. The gases are measured by specific detectors of the MQ gas sensors series. NTC type thermistors were used for temperature measuring. The control unit for the mentioned universal sensor is the development board D1 mini Pro, which has an integrated Wi-Fi chip. The universal sensor was designed especially for firefighters intervening during an accident in road tunnels. The measured data are processed and then sent via Wi-Fi network to an external database, from which they are then conveniently presented on the website. The website is then viewed on-line data from sensor for firefighters, whose are intervening during an accident in the tunnel.

