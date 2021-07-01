Abstract

The proportion of motor vehicle crash deaths involving a collision with fixed objects is not decreasing. To address this issue and consequently to decrease transportation hazards, a novel crash cushion comprised of load-bearing blocks was introduced. Its alpha version is easily and inexpensively obtainable; the beta version is suitable for use in harsh environments. In this contribution, the effect of the collision on imaginary vehicle passengers is examined. Besides, the effect of impact velocity on collision severity is discussed and both versions of crash cushions are compared in occupant injury potential. The effect of a combination of crash cushions with different crashworthiness measures is also studied. Inferences drawn from this study can be used by designers and contractors to assess the collision severity and optimize the use of the cushioning elements. The presented cushioning elements can replace stones and solid blocks in cross-drainage culverts, but hypothetically they could also be used in other structures which pose risks around traffic lanes or in underwater protection of bridge piers.

Language: en